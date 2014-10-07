UPDATE 4-Wal-Mart raises healthcare costs, cuts benefits for some part-timers

(Recasts lead with higher costs for employees; adds details on
percentage increase of premiums, White House comment, employee
comment, background, share price)
By Nathan Layne and Siddharth Cavale
Oct 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the biggest U.S.
private sector employer, said on Tuesday that its 1.3 million
workers would have to pay more for healthcare and it would end
benefits for some part-time staff in a move that could prompt
other companies to follow suit.
The world's largest retailer said it would raise health
insurance premiums for its entire U.S. workforce beginning in
January. In addition, Wal-Mart will end coverage for employees
who work fewer than 30 hours a week, a change that will impact 2
percent of U.S. workers, or about 30,000 people.
The move comes as U.S. companies brace for a January 2015
deadline under the Affordable Care Act. Starting then, companies
with 50 or more employees will have to offer health insurance to
those working at least 30 hours a week, a mandate that has drawn
criticism from some companies worried about higher costs.
Wal-Mart, which announced the change in a blogpost on
Tuesday, had cited health care expenses as a problem in August,
when it cut its 2014 profit forecast. It said more people than
expected had enrolled in its plans and its annual forecast for
health care costs had risen by 50 percent.
"Like every company, Wal-Mart continues to face rising
health care costs," Sally Welborn, senior vice president of
global benefits, wrote in the blogpost on the company's website.
"This year, the expenses were significant and led us to make
some tough decisions as we begin our annual enrollment."
Wal-Mart said the bi-weekly premiums for its most popular
and lowest-cost employee-only plans will rise by $3.50 to
$21.90, which represents a 19 percent increase. Wal-Mart workers
earn on average $12.92 an hour.
The decision to reduce coverage came a week before the
company's chief executive, Doug McMillion, is due to face fund
managers and analysts at an annual meeting for the investment
community. Wal-Mart has been struggling to boost profits, with
U.S. same-store sales flat or declining for the last six
quarters.
Wal-Mart said the move would bring it in line with many of
its competitors. Target Corp and Home Depot Inc
recently announced cuts to benefits in light of the Affordable
Care Act.
According to consulting firm Mercer, 62 percent of large
retailers did not offer health-care benefits to part-time
workers as of 2013, a comparatively high rate that reflects low
wages and high turnover in the industry. That figure drops to 37
percent for companies overall.
Brian Yarbrough, an analyst at Edward Jones, said the
decision by Wal-Mart could force other retailers to rethink what
benefits they provide.
All retailers are "trying to cut expenses, to keep things
lean," Yarbrough said. "At some point you start looking across
the board, and this is probably the next place to start looking
at cuts."
SILVER LINING?
Some big retailers, such as coffee chain Starbucks Corp
and Costco offer health coverage to part-time
employees.
Critics of Wal-Mart's decision said it would primarily hurt
lower-income workers, many of whom are being left behind in the
economic recovery.
The jobless rate fell to a six-year low of 5.9 percent in
September, according to the U.S. Labor Department. But that
number would be much higher if it included the 7.1 million
Americans who are working part time but say they need full time
jobs.
"Taking away access to healthcare, even though many of my
co-workers couldn't afford it anyway, is just another example of
Walmart manipulating the system to keep workers like me in a
state of financial crisis," Nancy Reynolds, a cashier at a
Wal-Mart in Florida and member of Our Walmart, a group pushing
for better wages and benefits, said in an email from the group.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was not unusual
to hear reports of large companies reducing or eliminating
health-care benefits. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he
said the difference now is that workers "have a legitimate
alternative where they can acquire high-quality, affordable
health care, and that is through the marketplaces that were
constructed by the Affordable Care Act."
Others also noted a potential silver lining for some
employees who could now apply for government subsidies on the
public exchanges for which they would not have been eligible if
covered by a corporate plan.
"There is another way employees can get coverage and for
some employees it will actually may be a good thing because
they'll get a subsidy," said Beth Umland, research director for
health and benefits at Mercer.
Wal-Mart's Welborn said on a conference call that the
company had not yet figured out how much it would save by
cutting benefits. The company said in August it expected to
spend $500 million on U.S. healthcare this year, up from its
estimate of $330 million just a few months earlier.
Of Wal-Mart's 1.3 million U.S. employees, the company said
1.2 million currently elect to be covered under the company's
health insurance plans.
The company said it was changing some eligibility terms for
part-time employees working more than 30 hours a week, but did
not provide details.
Wal-Mart shares ended down 5 cents at $77.30 in New York, on
a day when the market slumped broadly.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore, Nathan Layne in
Chicago, Jilian Mincer in New York, and Jeff Mason on Air Force
One; Editing by Ted Kerr and Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)