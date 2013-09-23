Walmart to hire 55,000 temporary staff for holiday season

Sept 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would hire 55,000 temporary staff to work at its stores in the United States during the holiday season.

The world's largest retailer also said it would transition more than 35,000 employees from temporary to part-time and another 35,000 from part-time to full-time.

U.S. holiday sales are expected to grow at a slower pace this season than in recent years as consumers remain cautious amid a slow economic recovery, research firm ShopperTrak said last week.