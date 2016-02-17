Wal-Mart aims to improve scheduling for U.S. workers

Feb 17 Wal-Mart Stores said on Wednesday
it would start offering fixed shifts and unveiled other details
of planned scheduling changes aimed at retaining and motivating
its rank-and-file workers.
The changes are designed to offer employees greater control
over their schedules, addressing an issue that has been a focus
of labor activists who say retailers give little notice on
shifts and generally exert too much control over worker hours.
OUR Walmart, a labor group that has been pressuring the
retailer on wages and benefits, described the move on scheduling
as a positive step but said it believed Wal-Mart should still
pay higher wages and offer more full-time jobs.
Wal-Mart had flagged its intention to offer more reliable
scheduling last year as part of a $2.7 billion investment in
wages and training.
Currently store managers allocate hours within the times
employees say they are available to work.
Wal-Mart said that it would start introducing fixed shifts,
under which workers can lock-in the same weekly hours, and flex
shifts, which will allow workers to set their own schedules from
a set of available time slots.
The retailer aims to have the changes, which it has been
piloting at 11 stores, in place at its roughly 4,600 locations
by the end of 2016. The changes will not necessarily mean more
hours for workers, whose options will still be limited based on
when staffing is needed to match customer flow.
"Fixed schedules will provide associates a consistent
schedule that does not change for up to a year," said Wal-Mart
spokesman Kory Lundberg. "Flex schedules offer flexibility for
associates who want to choose their own schedules from shifts
that vary according to customer demand."
The moves reflect broader efforts by Wal-Mart to motivate
and retain its workforce of 1.3 million. Initial tests at pilot
stores in Arkansas and Kansas showed an 11 percent drop in
absenteeism and a 14 percent fall in turnover, Lundberg said.
OUR Walmart issued a statement calling the scheduling
changes a "hard-won victory" but said that workers still need
better pay and additional hours to make ends meet.
Jess Levin, spokeswoman for the United Food & Commercial
Workers International Union, said some workers had complained
about having their hours cut after the wage increase last year
and urged the company to make sure better scheduling was made
widely available.
"Walmart workers deserve the fair and flexible scheduling
for which they have fought," Levin said in an emailed statement.
