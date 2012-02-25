Wal-Mart inks deal for first L.A. Neighborhood Market

LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has signed a deal for its first Neighborhood Market grocery store in Los Angeles, the world's biggest retailer said on Friday.

The store will compete with traditional grocery chains, such as those owned by Kroger Co and Safeway Inc, intensifying pressure in what already is one of the nation's most competitive markets for food sales.

The planned 33,000-square-foot Neighborhood Market store will be on the ground floor of a senior housing complex on the edge of downtown Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood.

An opening date has not been set, spokesman Steve Restivo said.

The store will be about one-fifth the size of a traditional Walmart store and sell food and other everyday items.

Wal-Mart's operates 167 Neighborhood Markets across the United States. It opened its first Neighborhood Market in Chicago in 2011.