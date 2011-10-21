Wal-Mart to cut part-time workers health cover-NYT

Oct 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is rolling back health insurance coverage for its part-time employees citing rising costs, the New York Times said.

The U.S. discount chain said all future employees who work less than 24 hours a week on average will not qualify for the company's health insurance plans, according to NY Times.

New employees who work about 24-33 hours a week will no longer be able to include a spouse as part of their healthcare plan, although children can still be included, the newspaper said.

Wal-Mart did not tell the New York Times what percentage of its work force was part time or worked fewer than 24 hours a week.

"Over the last few years, we've all seen our health care rates increase and it's probably not a surprise that this year will be no different," said spokesperson Greg Rossiter.

"We made the difficult decision to raise rates that will affect our associates' medical costs. The decisions made were not easy, but they strike a balance between managing costs and providing quality care and coverage," he added.

Wal-Mart was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)