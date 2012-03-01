UPDATE 4-Wal-Mart raises dividend nearly 9 percent

* Increase of 8.9 pct after nearly 21 pct hike last yr
* Dividend payout amounts to roughly $5.52 bln
* Shares down 0.4 pct in afternoon
By Jessica Wohl
March 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc raised
its annual dividend by 8.9 percent on Thursday, as momentum in
the company's key Walmart U.S. chain has rebounded.
The increased payout comes as the world's largest retailer
works on balancing its need to invest in growing its business
with the desire to attract shareholders who have seen Wal-Mart
miss out during the broad market rally.
"Part of the reason that people own the stock is that it
pays a dividend," said Consumer Edge Research analyst Faye
Landes. Wal-Mart wants "to have a nice payout, but they also
feel that they have other places to put their capital."
Wal-Mart said its board approved a dividend of $1.59 per
share for fiscal 2013, which ends next January, up from $1.46
last year. That equates to paying about $5.52 billion to
shareholders.
The family of founder Sam Walton stands to get about half of
that payout, as it owns close to 50 percent of Wal-Mart's
outstanding shares through various entities.
Wal-Mart has been a big buyer of its shares, spending $6.3
billion on buybacks during fiscal 2012.
Wal-Mart has raised its payout every year since it first
declared a dividend of 5 cents per share in 1974. The latest
increase comes after a 20.7 percent hike a year ago.
Shares of Wal-Mart, a component of the Dow Jones industrial
average, were down 0.4 percent at $58.84 after rising to $59.42
earlier in the day. This year, shares of Wal-Mart fell 1.1
percent, while the Dow rose 6 percent, through Feb. 29.
"BACK ON TRACK"
Wal-Mart has high expectations for the current fiscal year,
with the core Walmart U.S. business "back on track," Chief
Executive Mike Duke said in a statement.
Walmart U.S. posted its second straight rise in quarterly
same-store sales last week, and traffic in the stores rose for
the first time after six quarterly declines.
Wal-Mart continues to invest in areas such as e-commerce,
where it trails market leader Amazon.com Inc, and needs
to cut costs to keep its prices low in the United States.
Wal-Mart's international business is still growing and the Sam's
Club warehouse chain has done well.
The dividend increase would bring Wal-Mart's dividend yield
up to 2.69 percent based on Wednesday's closing price of $59.08
on the New York Stock Exchange.
While that would keep it among the middle of the pack of the
30 components of the Dow Jones industrial average, it would
continue to outpace yields of some other major U.S. retailers.
Target Corp's dividend yields 2.12 percent, and Macy's
Inc's yields 2.1 percent.
Target, Macy's and other U.S. chains reported February sales
on Thursday, and most of them did well.
Wal-Mart's new dividend level is "appropriate," for the
company, which has "terrific cash flow," said Raymond James
analyst Budd Bugatch.
Wal-Mart's free cash flow fell to $10.7 billion last year
from $10.9 billion a year earlier, as capital expenditures
outpaced its growth in net cash from operating activities.
Bugatch, who recently downgraded Wal-Mart shares to "market
perform," noted that the 8.9 percent dividend increase is above
the rate of earnings growth Wal-Mart forecast for the year.
Wal-Mart expects earnings per share to rise about 4 percent to
8.4 percent in 2013, to $4.72 to $4.92 per share.
The dividend will be paid in quarterly installments of 39.75
cents per share, with the first payment on April 4 to
shareholders of record as of March 12.
Wal-Mart said that it returned $11.3 billion to shareholders
through dividends and share buybacks last year. As of Jan. 31,
it had $11.3 billion remaining under a $15 billion share
repurchase plan announced in June.