UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart to accept more kinds of shoppers' checks

NEW YORK Aug 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Monday that its check and card cashing service would accept more types of checks and take more forms of identification from shoppers in a move aimed at getting them to spend more at the discount chain's stores.
Wal-Mart, which already cashes payroll, government and tax refund checks for customers, will now also accept student loan, insurance and pension checks up to $5,000, among other kinds of checks. Wal-Mart does not cash personal checks.
Customers will be also able to cash payroll cards and some government benefit cards at Wal-Mart's stores.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, will also accept additional forms of identification, including U.S. passports.
Wal-Mart cashes checks and cards up to $1,000 for a $3 fee, and up to $5,000 for $6.
Walmart Financial Services head Daniel Eckert said in a statement that "it's important that they're (shoppers) able to gain access to all their cash." (Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
