UPDATE 1-Walmart to ship electronics free ahead of holidays

Nov 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is offering free shipping on all electronics products over $45 from Thursday through Dec. 19 as the world's largest retailer tries to win tech shoppers from the likes of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Best Buy (BBY.N) in the all-important holiday season.

Best Buy, the largest consumer electronics chain, has already said it would offer free shipping on online orders from Nov. 1 through Dec. 27.

Earlier this month, top retail executives told Reuters they planned to be highly promotional in categories like televisions in the run-up to "Black Friday" on Nov. 25, the unofficial start of the holiday selling season. [ID:nN1E7A60B1]

U.S. shoppers have held off on buying televisions and other nonessential items in the anemic economy, but retailers are hoping to get those budget-conscious consumers to open their wallets during the biggest selling season of the year.

Wal-Mart said the holiday shipping offer applies to a wide range of products, including high-definition televisions, laptops, e-readers and digital cameras.

"Our customers are stretched for time and dollars this season," Joel Anderson, president and CEO of Walmart.com, said in a statement.

U.S. shoppers plan to spend an average of $246 on electronic gifts this holiday season, according to the Consumer Electronics Association. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)