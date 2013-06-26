版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 26日 星期三 14:22 BJT

Walmart names interim head for India business

June 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it named Ramnik Narsey as interim head of its India business, replacing Raj Jain, who it said has left the company.

Walmart did not provide a reason for Jain's departure.

Narsey joined Walmart in May 2013, after serving as chairman and chief executive officer for Woolworths India.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐