Wal-Mart expects to open first India store within 18 months - WSJ

Sept 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is looking
to open its first retail outlets in India within 12 to 18
months, Scott Price, president and CEO for Asia, said in an
interview with the Wall Street Journal.
The move comes after the Indian government last week agreed
to allow megastore retailers to enter the country through joint
ventures.
Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, has not yet decided
where or how many stores it would like to have in India, Price
told the newspaper.
Price added that the company expects to continue its current
partnership with India's Bharti Enterprises in a chain of 17
cash-and-carry stores, but it is not in discussions with any
other companies for a potential retail partnership.