Wal-Mart to launch e-commerce marketplace in India in July

NEW DELHI, June 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
will launch its business-to-business e-commerce platform in the
Indian cities of Lucknow and Hyderabad in the first week of
July, the world's largest retailer's India boss said on Friday.
Sales through the firm's e-commerce service will be
available only to its trader members, said Krish Iyer, India
president and chief executive officer.
Iyer said Wal-Mart would look at rolling out this service to
other cities, but not for another six months at least.
In April, Wal-Mart announced plans to open 50 more wholesale
outlets in India and start online operations to sell to small
shopkeepers, several months after it decided against opening its
own retail stores.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Mark Potter)