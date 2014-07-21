Wal-Mart adds $102.9 mln in Indian wholesale business in June

MUMBAI, July 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has infused fresh funds worth 6.2 billion rupees ($102.9 million) into its Indian wholesale business in June, according to a filing made by its Indian unit to the Registrar of Companies.

The funds were allotted as share application money, the filing showed.

Wal-Mart runs 20 wholesale stores in the country and plans to roll out 50 more over four to five years. The retailer has already launched its e-commerce operations, to sell to small businesses, in the cities of Lucknow and Hyderabad earlier this month. ($1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Michael Perry)