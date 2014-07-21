版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 08:54 BJT

Wal-Mart adds $102.9 mln in Indian wholesale business in June

MUMBAI, July 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has infused fresh funds worth 6.2 billion rupees ($102.9 million) into its Indian wholesale business in June, according to a filing made by its Indian unit to the Registrar of Companies.

The funds were allotted as share application money, the filing showed.

Wal-Mart runs 20 wholesale stores in the country and plans to roll out 50 more over four to five years. The retailer has already launched its e-commerce operations, to sell to small businesses, in the cities of Lucknow and Hyderabad earlier this month. ($1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Michael Perry)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐