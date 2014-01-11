Wal-Mart's international finance chief to leave company

Jan 11 Cathy Smith, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's finance chief for the international division, will leave the company to take a "leadership position" at an unidentified company, Wal-Mart said on Saturday.

A memo provided to Reuters by Wal-Mart spokesman Kevin Gardner, from the division's president and chief executive David Cheesewright, said Walmart U.S. chief financial officer Brett Biggs was slated to replace Smith at Walmart International.

The move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, citing internal company memos sent on Thursday that Smith would depart at the end of the month.

Smith also leads the international division's strategy team. The division generated $135 billion in sales in 2013.

Before joining Wal-Mart in 2010, Smith had been executive vice president and chief financial officer at GameStop Corp .

Biggs is also executive vice president for Walmart U.S. and was previously senior vice president of operations for the company's retail warehouse chain, Sam's Club.