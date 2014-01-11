Wal-Mart's international finance chief to depart -WSJ

Norfolk Southern reports higher first-quarter profit
NEW YORK, April 26 Norfolk Southern Corp , the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as income from railway operations rose.
Jan 10 Cathy Smith, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's finance chief for the international division, will leave at the end of the month to take a "leadership position" at an unidentified company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing internal company memos.
Smith also leads the international division's strategy. The division generated $135 billion in sales in 2013.
Before joining Wal-Mart in 2010, Smith had been executive vice president and chief financial officer at GameStop Corp .
Brett Biggs, who is executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart U.S, is slated to replace Smith at Walmart International, the WSJ said. The Journal said the Wal-Mart memos were sent on Thursday.
Biggs was senior vice president of operations for the company's retail warehouse chain, Sam's Club, before he became CFO of Walmart U.S.
Wal-Mart spokesman Kevin Gardner could not be reached immediately for comment.
* Seagate Technology reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results
* Nintendo says is partnering with mcdonald's to bring some of its characters to happy meals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: