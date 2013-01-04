Wal-Mart appoints Lev Khasis to develop new store concepts

Jan 3 The world's largest retailer Wal-Mart
Stores Inc appointed Lev Khasis as president and chief
executive of New Formats for Walmart International, a company
spokesperson said.
Khasis, who joined Wal-Mart in 2011 as senior
vice-president, will focus on developing new store concepts that
can be deployed across markets, Wal-Mart spokesperson Kevin
Gardner said in an e-mail statement.
Khasis built up Russia's biggest food retailer X5
through acquisitions into a Russian market leader until his
resignation in 2011.
Wal-Mart has more than 4,480 stores in the United States,
including large supercenters, discount stores, grocery stores,
small format stores and Sam's Club warehouse club stores.