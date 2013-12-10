Wal-Mart says David Cheesewright to head international business

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
Dec 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said David Cheesewright would head its Walmart International business, succeeding Doug McMillon, who was appointed the company's chief executive last month.
Cheesewright, currently the president and CEO of Wal-Mart's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Canada businesses, will assume his new position on Feb. 1, 2014, the company said.
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.