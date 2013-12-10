版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 21:16 BJT

Wal-Mart says David Cheesewright to head international business

Dec 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said David Cheesewright would head its Walmart International business, succeeding Doug McMillon, who was appointed the company's chief executive last month.

Cheesewright, currently the president and CEO of Wal-Mart's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Canada businesses, will assume his new position on Feb. 1, 2014, the company said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐