CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart to invest C$500 mln in Canada, create 7,500 jobs

(Corrects throughout to change currency to C$ from US$)
Feb 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Tuesday it would invest about C$500 million ($452 million) this
year to strengthen its presence in Canada, creating more than
7,500 jobs including construction.
The investments include more than C$376 million for store
projects, C$91 million for distribution networks to expand fresh
food capability and C$31 million for e-commerce projects.
Wal-Mart's expansion plans comes a week after Target Corp
said it would open nine new stores across Canada, adding
to the 124 it opened last year.
Over the past year U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart and
Target have expanded in Canada, posing a threat to local
retailers such as Loblaw Cos Ltd, the country's largest
grocer, and Empire Co Ltd's Sobeys grocery chain.
Wal-Mart said on Tuesday it planned to complete 35
supercentre projects in Canada by Jan. 31, 2015, adding one
million square feet of retail space.
Wal-Mart's store count in Canada will rise to 395 by the end
of January 2015, including 282 supercentres and 113 discount
stores, the retailer said.
The locations of stores and distribution centre projects
will be announced later, the company said.
($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)