版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 22日 星期六 03:18 BJT

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Walmart workers announce Black Friday protest locations

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say 60 protests will be held in Washington state, not Washington, D.C.)

Nov 21 A pressure group pushing for higher wages at Walmart stores said employees would stage protests at 1,600 U.S. stores on Black Friday, including 60 in Washington.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc, owner of Walmart stores and the largest private employer in the United States, has been at the center of the debate over proposals to raise the minimum wage.

The group, which represents Walmart's hourly workers, is pushing for a $15 per hour wage and consistent full-time work.

The protests would mark the "biggest Black Friday strike to date," a spokeswoman for OUR Walmart said on a conference call.

A Wal-Mart spokesman said "a very small fraction" of employees would participate. The company offers "very competitive wages" and most employees are full-time, he said.

A full list of stores that the group said would be affected was posted at blackfridayprotests.org. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐