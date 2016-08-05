UPDATE 3-Wal-Mart's new scheduling system looks to improve peak-hour staffing

(Adds Wal-Mart executive's comments, comments from labor

By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Aug 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
implemented a new system for scheduling workers at 650 U.S.
stores, the company said, as it aims to improve staffing levels
during peak shopping times and offer more certainty over hours
for employees.
The world's largest retailer has acknowledged in the past
that customer service needed to improve as it was hurting sales
growth. Wal-Mart is investing $2.7 billion on pay and benefits
and has led major retailers in raising minimum wages to $10 per
hour. Wal-Mart's new scheduling system could prompt others to
follow.
The system, called Customer First Scheduling, was launched
in all of Wal-Mart's 650 small-format Neighborhood Markets in
the last week of July with plans to eventually roll it out
across the entire U.S. store network, although the company gave
no timeframe.
"If customers are coming in at a different time we have to
be there at a different time. We will not last very long if we
don't do that," Mark Ibbotson, vice president of central
operations, told Reuters.
"At the same time ... associates have the option to choose
what hours they want and see if they are available," he said.
The electronic system can prioritize scheduling for peak
shopping hours by taking into account foot traffic and sales
data from every department in each store. Staff are then
allocated to the remaining shifts in order of importance.
Wal-Mart began last year to try and improve customer service
with faster checkouts and better-stocked shelves.
The new system also aims to give employees more certainty
over shifts and should cut down on the need to schedule
employees on short notice.
Labor activists, unions and politicians have been pushing
retailers, including Wal-Mart, to offer workers more predictable
hours.
The new system allows some workers to have a fixed schedule
with the same hours and days for up to six months. Those with
unfixed schedules will only be slotted to work when they say
they are available and will not be expected to be available on
short notice.
Currently, Wal-Mart managers allocate hours within the times
employees say they are available to work.
EARLY PROBLEMS
The new system is ostensibly designed to increase workforce
retention, but it was not immediately clear how it will affect
overtime opportunities, an important component of low-paying
retail jobs.
Ibbotson declined to comment on whether the system will
affect the availability of overtime.
Labor groups, which have been calling for change, had mixed
reactions to the new system.
Our Wal-Mart, a labor group that focuses on representing the
retailer's employees, said in a statement that the policy makes
some improvements by adding fixed shifts and prioritizing peak
hours. But it said the system does not address the problem of
inadequate hours.
The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which has
worked to unionize Wal-Mart employees but does not count any of
the company's employees among its members, said in a statement
it was not clear whether the changes will make a material
difference in the problem of scheduling.
Fears of a cut in overtime pay led to worker protests across
three cities in China last month when Wal-Mart launched a new
but different scheduling system there.
Electronic schedules generated by the new U.S. system, which
Wal-Mart developed with workforce software company Red Prairie,
have thrown up some early problems.
"Some days it will schedule one person on the entire front
end from 7-11 a.m. and other days it just won't schedule at all
until 1 p.m.," said a store worker who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
"I didn't have a single cashier come in one day until
mid-morning," the worker said.
