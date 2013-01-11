Walmart names new Latam leader, Solorzano still Walmex chairman

Jan 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Friday that Enrique Ostale will become president and chief
executive of Walmart Latin America, succeeding Eduardo
Solorzano, who will continue to serve as chairman of the board
of directors at Wal-Mart de Mexico.
The move comes as the world's largest retailer remains under
fire following a New York Times report in April 2012 that said
Wal-Mart had intentionally stifled an early internal probe into
allegations that Walmex officials had paid bribes to help build
stores in Mexico. Solorzano was the CEO of Walmex in the
mid-2000s, when the alleged bribery was said to have taken
place.
Ostale had been president and CEO of Walmart Chile, formerly
known as D&S, and will take on his new role on March 1, Wal-Mart
said. He will be responsible for operations in Argentina,
Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras,
Mexico and Nicaragua.