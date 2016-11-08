Wal-Mart sued over sale of fake 'Egyptian cotton' linen

Nov 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc was sued on
Tuesday on behalf of consumers who said the world's largest
retailer sold products falsely labeled "100 % Egyptian Cotton"
from an Indian textile company for many years after it first
became suspicious of their origin.
According to the complaint, Wal-Mart questioned the fiber
content of Welspun India Ltd's products as early as
2008, but waited until two months ago to halt sales of its
mislabeled Egyptian cotton bed linens, following a similar halt
by Target Corp.
The plaintiff, Dorothy Monahan of Michigan, said she
overpaid at a Wal-Mart for Better Homes and Gardens bed linens
made by Welspun that she thought were made of Egyptian cotton,
and therefore higher quality than cheaper bed linens.
She accused Wal-Mart of violating U.S. laws governing
textile fiber labeling and advertising, and is seeking damages
for everyone who has bought bed linens at Wal-Mart made by
Welspun and labeled "100% Egyptian Cotton."
A Wal-Mart spokesman had no immediate comment. A lawyer for
Monahan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Monahan is represented by the law firm Hagens Berman Sobol
Shapiro, whose specialties include product liability. Her
complaint was filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Egyptian cotton typically commands premiums from shoppers
because its long cotton fibers contribute to a finer, lighter,
softer and more durable fabric.
Though the United States and Australia produce more high-end
cotton, the Egyptian product has retained its prestige because
of the northeast African country's long history of growing it.
Wal-Mart has also sold Welspun bed linen under the "Canopy"
name, and in September called "unacceptable" the Indian
company's inability to assure that its products were 100 percent
Egyptian cotton.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer nonetheless decided
to work with Welspun to improve quality control and labeling,
rather than cut ties.
Other U.S. retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
and J.C. Penney Co also began reviewing their
ties to Welspun after Target's announcement.
The case is Monahan v Wal-Mart Stores Inc, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-08662.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Washington, D.C.; Editing by
Andrew Hay)