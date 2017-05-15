Workers say Wal-Mart discriminated against thousands of pregnant women

May 15, - Two former Wal-Mart Stores Inc
employees have filed a lawsuit accusing the retailer of treating
thousands of pregnant workers as “second-class citizens” by
rejecting their requests to limit heavy lifting, climbing on
ladders and other potentially dangerous tasks.
The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court
in Illinois on Friday by Talisa Borders and Otisha Woolbright,
who say that until 2014, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart had a
company-wide policy that denied pregnant women the same
accommodations as workers with other disabilities.
The class could include at least 20,000 women and possibly
up to 50,000 who worked at Wal-Mart while pregnant before the
policy change, according to the lawsuit. A Wal-Mart spokesman on
Monday said the company had not seen the lawsuit and did not
have any comment.
Borders and Woolbright say that Wal-Mart's old policy
violated a federal law requiring employers to treat pregnancy as
a temporary disability and provide work accommodations to
pregnant women. The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 2015 case involving
United Parcel Service, said employers cannot treat pregnant
workers differently from those with other disabilities or
medical conditions.
Wal-Mart, the largest private U.S. employer, changed its
policy in 2014 to treat pregnancy as a disability. But lawyers
for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit say the changes did not go far
enough, and they were planning a separate lawsuit involving the
new policy.
Woolbright says her manager at a Florida Wal-Mart told her
pregnancy was “no excuse” for not doing heavy lifting. She says
she was fired from her job in the deli department after injuring
herself lifting trays that weighed up to 50 pounds and inquiring
further about the company’s pregnancy policies.
Borders, who worked at an Illinois Wal-Mart, says she was
reprimanded for asking coworkers to climb ladders and lift heavy
boxes while she was pregnant, and forced to go on unpaid leave.
When she returned, she says, she was paid $2.00 less per hour.
The case is Borders v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of Illinois, No. 3:17-cv-00506.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Dan Grebler)