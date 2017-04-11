Wal-Mart continues to eliminate corporate jobs -report

CHICAGO, April 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is eliminating more corporate jobs this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The latest round of job cuts will involve "hundreds" of positions in Wal-Mart's international and technology businesses along with its warehouse chain, Sam's Club, according to the report.

Wal-Mart's job cuts started in 2016 when the retailer said it was eliminating 7,000 back office positions and moving more of its workforce to the sales floor.

Earlier this year, Wal-Mart cut 1,200 corporate jobs mostly in human resources even as it continued to invest in its e-commerce operations.

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)