UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart eliminates more corporate jobs

(Recasts with Wal-Mart spokesman's comment)
CHICAGO, April 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
said on Tuesday it is eliminating more U.S. corporate jobs this
month, even as it invests in improving its e-commerce operations
and in regaining its low-cost pricing advantage in the U.S.
retail sector.
Wal-Mart confirmed the latest round of job cuts, which will
involve "hundreds" of positions in its international and
technology businesses, along with its Sam's Club warehouse
chain.
"As we said in January, to fuel our growth and our
investments we have to manage our costs and our capital
decisions with discipline," Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove
said. "This means we will continue to find ways to operate more
efficiently and effectively."
He gave no details on the number of positions to be
eliminated.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the move on Tuesday.
Wal-Mart's job cuts started in 2016 when the retailer said
it was eliminating 7,000 back-office positions and moving more
of its workforce to the sales floor.
Earlier this year, Wal-Mart cut more than a 1,000 corporate
positions, mostly in its human resources department.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)