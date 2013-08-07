Wal-Mart weighs bid for Li's Hong Kong supermarket chain-sources

HONG KONG Aug 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is considering making a bid for the Hong Kong supermarket business being sold by a company controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Li's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd conglomerate has set an Aug. 16 deadline for initial bids for ParknShop, which it values at as much as $4 billion, sparking interest from corporate and private equity buyers.

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, is working with a bank as it weighs its options for ParknShop ahead of next week's preliminary bid deadline, the people added.

Wal-Mart declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

Last year, Wal-Mart announced plans to open 100 new stores in China over the next three years and creating 18,000 jobs in an effort to boost its mainland China business. Wal-Mart opened its first China store in 1996 and now operates over 380 stores spread across various formats, including Supercenters, Sam's Clubs and Neighborhood Markets.