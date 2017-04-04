Walmex completes sale of clothing chain Suburbia to Liverpool

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
MEXICO CITY, April 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Mexican unit said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its clothing chain Suburbia to department store and shopping mall operator El Puerto De Liverpool for 15.7 billion pesos ($834 million).
The deal between the company known as Walmex and Liverpool was announced in August.
($1 = 18.8230 pesos) (Writing by Dave Graham)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm