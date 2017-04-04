Walmex completes sale of clothing chain Suburbia to Liverpool

MEXICO CITY, April 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Mexican unit said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its clothing chain Suburbia to department store and shopping mall operator El Puerto De Liverpool for 15.7 billion pesos ($834 million).

The deal between the company known as Walmex and Liverpool was announced in August.

($1 = 18.8230 pesos) (Writing by Dave Graham)