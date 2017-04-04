版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:49 BJT

Walmex completes sale of clothing chain Suburbia to Liverpool

MEXICO CITY, April 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Mexican unit said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its clothing chain Suburbia to department store and shopping mall operator El Puerto De Liverpool for 15.7 billion pesos ($834 million).

The deal between the company known as Walmex and Liverpool was announced in August.

($1 = 18.8230 pesos) (Writing by Dave Graham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐