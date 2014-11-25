版本:
Wal-Mart's chief merchandising officer to leave - WSJ

Nov 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Chief Merchandising Officer Duncan Mac Naughton is expected to announce his departure from the world's largest retailer just days before Black Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mac Naughton joined the company in 2009 as chief merchandising officer of Wal-Mart Canada and moved over to the merchandising operations at the U.S. business in 2010, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1vI2rtA)

Representatives at Walmart did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
