版本:
中国
2013年 10月 31日

Wal-Mart to announce three U.S. manufacturing projects

WASHINGTON Oct 31 Giant retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc will announce "three new manufacturing commitments for U.S. made products" at a conference in Washington D.C. on Thursday, the company said.

The move is part of the company's previously announced pledge to buy an additional $50 billion in U.S.-made products over the next decade.

No further details were provided.

Bill Simon, Wal-Mart's U.S. president and CEO, will make the announcement with U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker at SelectUSA, a two-day event designed to promote investment and job creation in the United States.

President Barack Obama and other top officials will also speak at the conference.

