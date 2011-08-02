S.Africa says Wal-Mart's supplier fund not enough

JOHANNESBURG Aug 2 South Africa said on Tuesday that Wal-Mart's planned 100 million rand ($14.9 million) fund to develop local suppliers is not enough to offset the impact of imports on the local economy.

Wal-Mart recently one approval from South Africa's competition regulators to take a control of local retailer Massmart , as part of that deal, it has agreed to the fund, as well as other conditions.

"A 100 mln rand supplier development fund could pale into insignificance given the likely impact of substantial shift to imports by the merged entity," the departments of economic development, trade and industry and agriculture said in a joint statement. ($1 = 6.724 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Dolan)