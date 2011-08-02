S.Africa says Wal-Mart's supplier fund not enough

JOHANNESBURG Aug 2 South Africa said on Tuesday
that Wal-Mart's planned 100 million rand ($14.9 million)
fund to develop local suppliers is not enough to offset the
impact of imports on the local economy.
Wal-Mart recently one approval from South Africa's
competition regulators to take a control of local retailer
Massmart , as part of that deal, it has agreed to the
fund, as well as other conditions.
"A 100 mln rand supplier development fund could pale into
insignificance given the likely impact of substantial shift to
imports by the merged entity," the departments of economic
development, trade and industry and agriculture said in a joint
statement.
($1 = 6.724 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Writing by Agnieszka Flak;
Editing by David Dolan)