Wal-Mart says U.S. government shutdown on customers' minds

Oct 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc sees the economy as "tough" and "unpredictable" around the world, and in the United States the government shutdown is on the minds of its customers, Chief Executive Officer Mike Duke said on Tuesday.

"No matter what environment we are in, Wal-Mart will win," Duke said at the company's meeting with investors and analysts in Arkansas on Tuesday. The meeting was also webcast.

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, has already felt pressure from the economy. Same-store sales at Walmart U.S., its largest business, unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

Walmart U.S. feels pretty good about its profit but is not satisfied "at all" with its sales, said Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon.