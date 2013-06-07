版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 21:34 BJT

Wal-Mart board approves another $15 billion in stock buybacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday its board approved a new $15 billion stock repurchase program, the first in two years.

As of June 6, Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, had about $712 million remaining under a $15 billion program announced in June 2011.

The repurchase plan was announced by Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley at Wal-Mart's annual meeting. The company did not announce a repurchase program at the 2012 meeting. At that time it still had $9.7 billion remaining under the 2011 plan.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐