Wal-Mart beats shareholder appeal in Mexico bribery lawsuit

| July 22
July 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives
and directors persuaded a federal appeals court on Friday to
reject shareholder claims that they permitted and then covered
up pervasive bribery by officials at the world's largest
retailer's Mexico unit.
By a 3-0 vote, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St.
Louis upheld a lower court dismissal of a federal lawsuit
accusing the defendants, including former chief executives Mike
Duke and Lee Scott, of breaching their duties in failing to stop
alleged bribery at Wal-Mart de Mexico.
Chief Judge William Riley said the claims "do not give rise
to a reasonable inference that Wal-Mart's board of directors
learned of the suspected bribery by Wal-Mex while the alleged
bribery was being covered up and the internal investigation
quashed."
The decision could spell the end of derivative litigation,
where shareholders seek to hold company officials liable for
damages, stemming from the Bentonville, Arkansas-based
retailer's 2012 bribery scandal.
On May 13, a Delaware state judge dismissed a similar case,
saying the April 2015 dismissal of the federal lawsuit by U.S.
District Judge Susan Hickey in Arkansas precluded him from
acting. Friday's decision upheld Hickey's dismissal.
Judy Scolnick, a lawyer for the shareholders, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Wal-Mart's market value fell by roughly $17 billion over
three days in April 2012, after The New York Times published a
Pulitzer Prize-winning report saying the retailer paid bribes to
Mexican officials to help it open stores faster.
Shareholders claimed that Wal-Mart's board was put on notice
about the bribery as early as 2005, when company investigators
reported their early findings to audit committee chair Roland
Hernandez.
Riley, however, found no proof that the board knew or must
have known about the bribery, no matter how pervasive it might
have been, and even though Hernandez was "only a degree or two"
removed from key directors.
Applying Delaware law because Wal-Mart is incorporated in
that state, Riley said the case "boils down to the same logic
Delaware courts have consistently rejected, namely the inference
that directors must have known about a problem because someone
was supposed to tell them about it."
Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said: "We are pleased with
the decision. As we have said all along, Delaware law gives
authority to the board of directors, not individual
shareholders, to manage corporate matters such as these."
The case is Cottrell et al v. Duke et al, 8th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 15-1869.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)