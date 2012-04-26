UPDATE 2-Mexico attorney general starts Walmex probe

* Initial probe to check whether criminal investigation
merited
* Step follows move by federal comptroller's office
* Mexico City mayor pledges to investigate "store by store"
By Anahi Rama
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican authorities turned
up the heat on Wal-Mart Stores Inc's operations in the
country, as the attorney general's office launched a preliminary
investigation into whether the retailer bribed officials to
expand its business.
A day after the federal comptroller's office said it would
look into the bribery reports about Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex)
, the attorney general's office said it had begun a
probe to establish if a criminal investigation was warranted.
No complaint has yet been lodged against the company, the
attorney general's office said in a statement.
Walmex said in a statement it would fully cooperate with
Mexican authorities. Parent company Wal-Mart did not immediately
comment.
The steps by Mexican authorities come after a New York Times
report on April 21 that said Walmex made suspect payments
totaling $24 million to expand rapidly in the country, where it
is the biggest retailer.
The scandal has knocked billions of dollars off the value of
Wal-Mart's stock.
Wal-Mart already faces a criminal probe by the U.S.
Department of Justice over potential violations of the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), a U.S. law that forbids bribery of
foreign officials.
The Mexican comptroller's office said it had begun checking
federal paperwork and permits that Walmex obtained to open and
operate stores in Mexico.
Walmex said in the statement it has taken steps to ensure it
meets all requests from Mexican investigators to review the
permits issued to the company to operate its stores in Mexico.
"(Walmex) will unequivocally cooperate with the Mexican
authorities and make all these records available in compliance
with Mexican laws," the company said.
Public records reviewed by Reuters show that federal
agencies issued more than 300 concessions, permits and
authorizations to Walmex over the last six years.
The federal probes come after the economy ministry first
said the case should fall to local and state governments.
"The federal government is now taking responsibility and
getting involved, I think that's good," said Shannon O'Neil, a
Latin America expert at the Council on Foreign Relations.
However, if a full-blown investigation ensues, it would be a
test for the attorney general's office, she added.
"(It) has had a difficult time building strong cases,
particularly in the securities realm," O'Neil said.
Separately on Thursday, the mayor of Mexico City, Marcelo
Ebrard, said that authorities in the capital would conduct a
thorough investigation of the newspaper's allegations.
"We'll see what this investigation brings, what other
information we can get -- and if we establish any irregularity,
we'll have to act," Ebrard told reporters in Mexico City.
"We're checking store by store, everything. There are all
kinds of different permits, land use, construction
authorization, there are licenses," he added.
Walmex's operations in the city proper include 23 Wal-Mart
brand superstores, according to Walmex's website. It also owns
dozens of other businesses in Mexico City, including smaller
supermarkets.
The Mexican environment ministry also said it was asking the
comptroller's office to investigate seven cases where Wal-Mart
needed environmental clearance to build new stores to ensure
there were no irregularities.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon said on Wednesday the
scandal had made him "very indignant."
Walmex shares closed up 1.6 percent at 38.10 pesos ($2.89)
and Wal-Mart shares closed up 2.8 percent at $58.95 on Thursday.