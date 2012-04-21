Wal-Mart silenced Mexico bribe inquiry -NY Times

April 21 U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc
squelched its own internal investigation of allegations
made by a former executive of its subsidiary in Mexico that the
Mexican division had orchestrated a campaign of bribery to grab
market dominance, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
The paper said in September 2005 a senior Wal-Mart lawyer
received an e-mail from a former executive at the company's
largest foreign unit, Wal-Mart de Mexico,
describing how the subsidiary had paid bribes to obtain permits
to build stores in the country.
Wal-Mart sent investigators to Mexico City and found
evidence of widespread bribery, but Wal-Mart's leaders then shut
down the investigation and notified neither American nor Mexican
law enforcement officials, the Times reported.
"We take compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act (FCPA) very seriously and are committed to having a strong
and effective global anti-corruption program in every country in
which we operate," Wal-Mart said in a statement.
The Times reported that the former executive gave names,
dates and bribe amounts, adding that he knew so much because for
years he had been the lawyer in charge of obtaining construction
permits for Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex as the company is
known locally.
The Times said the company found a paper trail of hundreds
of suspect payments totaling more than $24 million.
Wal-Mart also found documents showing that Wal-Mart de
Mexico's top executives not only knew about the payments, but
had taken steps to conceal them from Wal-Mart's headquarters in
Bentonville, Arkansas, the newspaper reported.
The Times said that the company's lead investigator said
there was reasonable suspicion to believe Mexican and U.S. laws
had been violated and had recommended an expanded investigation,
but that instead Wal-Mart's leaders shut it down.
None of Wal-Mart de Mexico's leaders were disciplined, the
report said.
Eduardo Castro-Wright, whom the former executive identified
as the driving force behind years of bribery, was promoted to
vice chairman of Wal-Mart in 2008, the paper said.
Wal-Mart declined to make him available for an interview.
"Many of the alleged activities in The New York Times
article are more than six years old," the company said in a
statement.
"We are deeply concerned by these allegations and are
working aggressively to determine what happened."