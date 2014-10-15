Wal-Mart to offer digital movie access to customers

Oct 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is launching
a new service for customers to access digital copies of movies
they buy at its stores and website across all platforms.
The world's largest retailer, along with VUDU, rolled out a
beta version of the service, InstaWatch, in collaboration with
seven movie studios. These include DreamWorks Home
Entertainment, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Warner Home
Video and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.
About 800 movies available at Walmart stores and 1,100 on
walmart.com will be a part of the program at the launch, the
company said.
InstaWatch, which can be accessed via the Wal-Mart app, will
enable a user to watch digital copy of a purchased movie on
VUDU.
Wal-Mart acquired digital entertainment service VUDU in
2010.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)