New York non-profits balk at suggestion to snub Walmart money

NEW YORK, June 5 More than half of the New York
City Council has asked Walmart to stop making charitable
donations to local non-profits like the Coalition Against
Hunger, and the groups are not happy about it.
Earlier this week, 26 members of the liberal-leaning council
signed a letter from the group Walmart Free NYC saying the
world's largest retailer, which for years has been blocked from
opening a local outpost, is not welcome in the city.
The letter was also addressed to the Walton Family
Foundation, a separate entity established by Walmart's founder,
which says it has given some $16 million to New York City
charter schools since 2004.
"Communities always lose far more than they gain from you,"
the letter said. "So, we are calling on you today to stop
spending your dangerous dollars in our city."
The letter came days after Walmart announced it had given $3
million to New York City groups, including City Harvest and One
Hundred Black Men, out of a total of $1.2 billion to non-profits
nationally.
But Joel Berg, who heads the New York City Coalition Against
Hunger, which this year collected $800,000 from Walmart - the
coalition's single largest private donation - said he had no
intention of giving the money back.
"I don't think there's a single non-profit group in America,
or a single elected official in America, who agrees with every
position of every donor," he said.
Walmart's critics say the company underpays and mistreats
its workers, drives small businesses out of communities and
hurts local manufacturers by importing cheap goods from
overseas.
"We have no intention of stopping our giving to worthy
causes," said Lorenzo Lopes, a Walmart spokesman. He said the
company does not have "any current plans to go into New York
City."
The family foundation also stood by its charitable giving,
saying its grantees, which include Harlem Children's Zone and
Success Academy are "serving families that for decades did not
have access to high-quality schools."
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Sandra Maler)