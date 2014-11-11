Talk of activist interest boosts Wal-Mart call volume ahead of earnings

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 11 Traders placed bullish bets on
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's options on Tuesday, the third
trading day in a row, amid rumors that the retailer could face
activist pressure to spin off its Sam's Club division.
Activity in Wal-Mart's call options soared, with the
combined call volume Friday through Tuesday rising to 145,000
contracts, making it the busiest three consecutive days for the
calls this year, according to Trade Alert data.
The call activity, especially on Friday and Monday, was
driven by unconfirmed chatter that activists were pushing
Wal-Mart to spin off its Sam's Club warehouse division, said
Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.
The action comes ahead of Thursday's earnings reports.
Earnings reports are often catalysts for heavy action in options
as well.
A spokesman for Wal-Mart said the company does not speculate
on rumors.
A bulk of the options activity from Friday through Tuesday,
was in calls - which give the buyer the right to buy the
underlying share at the strike price and are typically a sign of
bullish market sentiment. Calls at the $82.50 strike set to
expire on Jan. 17 the most popular.
Wal-Mart calls at the $80 and $77.50 strikes, expiring on
Nov. 22, and others at the $80 strike, expiring on Dec. 20, were
also very active over the last couple of months, OptionMetrics
data showed.
Joe Kunkle, founder of options analytics firm
OptionsHawk.com in Boston, said the activity is reminiscent of
activist investments in other companies, such as in July 2012
when William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management took a
$2 billion stake in Procter & Gamble.
The bullish action may just be from investors hoping
Wal-Mart earnings benefit from the recent decline in gasoline
prices, which is giving consumers more disposable income, Kunkle
said.
The cost of a Wal-Mart straddle on Tuesday, in which an
investor buys an at-the-money put option and a similar call
option, suggests a move of about 2.2 percent in the stock in
either direction by Friday.
Wal-Mart stock has moved 1.8 percent on average on the day
the company has reported results, Thomson Reuters data for the
last eight quarters showed.
Wal-Mart shares closed down slightly more than half a
percent at $79.01 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler)