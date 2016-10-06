UPDATE 4-Wal-Mart plans bigger e-commerce shift, tempers profit view

(Adds analyst comment, details on e-commerce business,
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Oct 6 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said
it plans to focus heavily on its e-commerce operations on
Thursday and warned investors that the cost of the long-term
plan would weigh on earnings over the next two years.
The strategy by the world's biggest bricks-and-mortar
retailer, which includes slowing the pace of new store openings,
is centered on cracking the dominance of Amazon.com Inc
in online retailing and face off against other rivals like
Target.
Wal-Mart's shares were down 2.9 percent in afternoon trading
at $69.59.
"This company over time will look like an e-commerce
company," Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon told investors
gathered at Wal-Mart's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Wal-Mart's plan includes doubling the number of its large
warehouses focused on e-commerce sales to 10 in 2016, Reuters
reported. It now has the ability to ship to most of the United
States in one day.
The company spent more than $3 billion in August to buy
e-commerce startup Jet.com, which attracts millennial shoppers,
and could help boost sales.
Wal-Mart is looking for online sales growth of 20 percent to
30 percent in the second half of this year, excluding the recent
sale of Chinese website Yihaodian, and for even faster growth in
the next few years.
Online sales currently account for about 3 percent of total
sales.
Wal-Mart reined in its profit expectations as a result of
its investments in e-commerce, now forecasting flat earnings for
the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2018, down from a previous
forecast of profit growth. It estimated capital expenses at
about $11 billion, similar to this year.
Fiscal 2019 earnings-per-share growth is now likely to be at
the low end of its previous forecast of 5 percent to 10 percent.
While the investments in online growth will be a challenge
to margins, they are "essential for future-proofing the business
for the long run", Cowen & Co analysts said in a research note.
The company has accelerated investments in e-commerce and
digital from about $300 million in 2013 to $1.1 billion this
year for a total of about $3 billion, excluding acquisitions,
according to public filings and earnings reports.
Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said only about 20
percent of capital spending would go to store openings. Now the
company plans to increase revenue from existing stores and its
online business instead of new locations, which generated the
bulk of growth in the past four years, he added.
In fiscal 2018, Wal-Mart plans to build 35 supercenters
compared to 69 last year. It will only open 20 neighborhood
markets from 161 last year.
