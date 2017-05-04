Wal-Mart files patent for Amazon Dash rival

May 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has applied
for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's
wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash,
according to data provider CB Insights.
The patent, filed in October, would be the first of
Wal-Mart's more than 800 patents and applications to focus on
Internet of Things (IoT) and branches into shoppers' homes, CB
Insights said.
Wal-Mart's system would require less effort than Amazon's, a
CB Insights blog post said.
"While Dash buttons still require users to press a physical
button separate from the product, Wal-Mart aims to integrate IoT
into the products themselves for automatic re-ordering with no
user input at all," the blog post said.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)