UPDATE 2-Wal-Mart mobile pay service rollout complete, repeat usage jumps

(Adds details on accepting third-party wallets, CurrentC)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO, July 6 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said
on Wednesday it has completed the rollout of its Wal-Mart Pay
mobile payment service across the United States and that 88
percent of transactions on the payment app are from repeat
users.
Overall transactions on the app, which the world's largest
retailer launched in December, jumped 45 percent in the last
week, Daniel Eckert, senior vice-president of services at
Wal-Mart US, said on a conference call with the media.
Wal-Mart declined to disclose the increase in transactions
since the launch, or the number of the mobile app's users in its
stores.
U.S. retailers have launched many mobile payment apps in the
last two years, but customers and merchants have been slow to
adopt them.
U.S. mobile payments accounted for an estimated $67 billion
of purchases in 2015, and are expected to grow this year to $83
billion, or 24 percent of all purchases made via smartphones,
according to the latest Forrester Research data.
Eckert said Wal-Mart Pay users have not been spending more
as a result of using the app. The company is monitoring shopping
patterns to see if purchases would increase.
The retailer will start advertising the app to push customer
usage, he said.
Walmart Pay is available on Apple and Android devices and
allows payments with any major credit, debit, pre-paid or
Walmart gift cards.
Customers at a checkout counter must choose the payment
option within the app and use their smartphone camera to scan
the code displayed at the register. An e-receipt would be sent
to the app.
Apple Inc's Apple Pay and Alphabet Inc's
Android Pay require retailers to install compatible new
equipment, which has hindered wider acceptance.
Wal-Mart does not accept external mobile wallets like Apple
Pay in its stores. Discussions about accepting third party
wallets are ongoing, but Wal-Mart has no immediate plans to do
so, Eckert said.
Wal-Mart leads a consortium of U.S. retailers to develop a
mobile wallet app called CurrentC. The group, which includes
Target Corp and Best Buy Co Inc, said earlier
this year it would delay launching the app after the project hit
several roadblocks.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)