CORRECTED-Wal-Mart employee starts petition for CEO's ouster

By Brad Dorfman
April 27 A deli manager at a Walmart store has
started an online petition calling for the resignations of the
retailer's chairman and chief executive officer in the wake of
allegations that top management squelched an internal probe into
bribery allegations.
Venanzi Luna, who works at the Walmart in Pico Rivera,
California, near Los Angeles, started the petition on Thursday
and had more than 4,300 signatures as of Friday afternoon. Luna,
who has worked at Walmart for seven years, said she wanted to
get 10,000 online signatures or more.
The petition calls for the resignation of Wal-Mart Stores
Inc Chairman S. Robson Walton and CEO Mike Duke as well
as for "a thorough and independent investigation by a
highly-respected external organization."
In an interview, Luna said that after she got the
signatures, she wanted to bring the petition to Wal-Mart's
headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, to show management that
this was what employees wanted.
"Nobody should get away with bribery, and they should be
held accountable for that," Luna said.
Luna, who is from Mexico, is a member of an employee group
called Organization United for Respect at Walmart, or OUR
Walmart, a group aimed at improving conditions for the
retailer's workers.
The New York Times reported last week that Wal-Mart's
Mexican subsidiary, Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex)
made suspect payments totaling $24 million last decade to expand
rapidly in the country, where it is the biggest retailer.
The Times also said that top executives had squelched an
internal investigation into the probe. Duke, who became head of
Wal-Mart's international business in 2005, was one of the
executives who were aware of the situation, the report said.
A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to comment on the petition.
The company this week disclosed a group of high-profile lawyers
and accountants it has brought in to help with an internal
investigation into the matter.
The demands in the petition mirror those called for on
Wednesday by Joe Hansen, president of the United Food and
Commercial Workers International Union.
A UFCW spokeswoman said Luna reached out to the union for
help on the petition, which is mentioned on its website.
Wal-Mart is facing a criminal probe by the U.S. Department
of Justice over potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, a U.S. law that forbids bribery of foreign
officials.
The Mexican attorney general's office has launched a
preliminary investigation into whether the retailer bribed
officials to expand its business, and Mexico's comptroller's
office has also said it would look into the bribery reports.
Wal-Mart shares were up 7 cents at $59.02 on Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange. The stock is down about 5.5 percent
this week, but has recovered some after being down 8.2 percent
earlier in the week.