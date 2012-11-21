REFILE-UPDATE 2-NLRB unlikely to act on Walmart pickets by Thanksgiving

By Brad Dorfman
Nov 20 The National Labor Relations Board said
it is unlikely to make any decision before Thursday's
Thanksgiving Holiday on Wal-Mart Stores Inc's push to
stop protests and rallies outside its stores, the U.S. labor
board said on Tuesday.
At the same time, OUR Walmart, the organization that has
been staging the protests filed its own charge with the NLRB,
saying Wal-Mart was illegally attempting to deter workers from
participating in strikes against the world's largest retailer on
Friday.
The immediate issue is whether workers will be able to stage
major protests at Walmart discount stores on "Black Friday," the
day after Thanksgiving that is traditionally the busiest
shopping day of the year.
Wal-Mart Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley last week
called Black Friday "the Super Bowl" for retail.
OUR Walmart is a coalition of thousands of current and
former Walmart workers that wants better wages, benefits and
working conditions.
Wal-Mart, which has faced months of protests and rallies
outside its stores, filed an unfair labor practice complaint
last week against the United Food and Commercial Workers
International Union (UFCW) asking the National Labor Relations
Board to halt what the retailer says are unlawful attempts to
disrupt its business. Wal-Mart argued the job actions are backed
by the UFCW.
In a statement on Tuesday, the NLRB said it was continuing
to investigate Wal-Mart's complaint.
"The legal issues - including questions about what
constitutes picketing and whether the activity was aimed at
gaining recognition for the union - are complex," the statement
said.
The field office considering the case expects to complete is
investigation on Wednesday and send its findings to the NLRB
Division of Advice in Washington for further analysis.
"Under these circumstances, the Office of General Counsel
does not expect to make a decision before Thursday on whether or
not to seek an injunction to stop the activity," the statement
said.
It was not clear whether the NLRB would be able to get a
hearing before the Appellate Court on Thanksgiving, a federal
holiday, if it sought an injunction. Most Walmart stores will be
open all night on Thanksgiving into Black Friday.
"We understand that the multi-state, multi-faceted nature of
the union's conduct and the Board's desire to perform a thorough
review of the facts means that a decision will take a bit more
time," Wal-Mart spokesman Dan Fogleman said.
According to a filing with the Labor Department, OUR Walmart
was a subsidiary of the UFCW as of 2011.
The UFCW helped OUR Walmart get started with financial
and technical assistance, which is reflected in the 2011
filings, but the language in the 2012 filing will not be the
same, UFCW spokeswoman Jill Cashen said.
In its own complaint filed on Tuesday, Our Walmart said the
retailer has told store-level management to threaten workers
with termination, discipline and/or a lawsuit if they strike or
engage in other job actions on Black Friday.