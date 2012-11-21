UPDATE 3-NLRB unlikely to act on Wal-Mart pickets by Thanksgiving

* Workers planning to protest on Friday after Thanksgiving
By Brad Dorfman
Nov 20 The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)
is unlikely to make any decision before Thursday's Thanksgiving
Holiday on Wal-Mart Stores Inc's push to stop protests
and rallies outside its stores, the U.S. labor board said on
Tuesday.
The delay deals a blow to Wal-Mart's attempt to stop workers
and their supporters from staging major protests at Walmart
discount stores on "Black Friday," the day after Thanksgiving
that is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.
Separately on Tuesday, OUR Walmart, the organization that
has been staging the protests, filed its own charge with the
NLRB, saying Wal-Mart was illegally attempting to deter workers
from participating in strikes against the world's largest
retailer on Friday.
Last week, Wal-Mart, which has faced months of protests and
rallies outside its stores, filed an unfair labor practice
complaint last week against the United Food and Commercial
Workers International Union (UFCW), asking the NLRB to halt what
the retailer says are unlawful attempts to disrupt its business.
Wal-Mart argued the job actions are backed by the UFCW.
In a statement on Tuesday, the NLRB said it was continuing
to investigate Wal-Mart's complaint.
"The legal issues - including questions about what
constitutes picketing and whether the activity was aimed at
gaining recognition for the union - are complex," it said.
The field office considering the case expects to complete
its investigation on Wednesday and send its findings to the NLRB
Division of Advice in Washington for further analysis.
"Under these circumstances, the Office of General Counsel
does not expect to make a decision before Thursday on whether or
not to seek an injunction to stop the activity," the statement
said.
It was not clear whether the NLRB would be able to get a
hearing before the Appellate Court on Thanksgiving, a federal
holiday, if it sought an injunction. Most Wal-Mart stores will
be open all night on Thanksgiving into Black Friday.
"We understand that the multi-state, multi-faceted nature of
the union's conduct and the Board's desire to perform a thorough
review of the facts means that a decision will take a bit more
time," Wal-Mart spokesman Fogleman said.
According to a filing with the Labor Department, OUR Walmart
- a coalition of current and former Wal-Mart staff seeking
better wages, benefits and working conditions - was a subsidiary
of the UFCW as of 2011.
The UFCW helped OUR Walmart get started with financial
and technical assistance, which is reflected in the 2011
filings, but the language in the 2012 filing will not be the
same, UFCW spokeswoman Jill Cashen said.
In its own complaint filed on Tuesday, OUR Walmart said the
retailer has told store-level management to threaten workers
with termination, discipline and/or a lawsuit if they strike or
engage in other job actions on Black Friday.
Wal-Mart Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley last week
called Black Friday "the Super Bowl" for retail.
"We respect all of our associates and respect their right to
share their concerns," company spokesman Fogleman said.
"We are always willing to hear those concerns. There has not
been any retaliation against our workers who are simply
expressing their views, nor will there be."