Proxy firm says withhold votes for Wal-Mart CEO

May 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc shareholders should withhold their proxy votes for Chief Executive Michael Duke and Lee Scott, a former CEO who is seeking re-election to the board, according to Egan Jones Proxy Services.

The proxy advisory firm said it was basing its recommendation on recent reports that the two failed to properly investigate allegations of widespread bribery by company officials in Mexico, a key foreign market for Wal-Mart.

Egan Jones also recommended shareholders vote against a nonbinding proposal on executive compensation and vote for a shareholder proposal requesting regular reports on the company's political spending.