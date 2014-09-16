Wal-Mart spokesman resigns over false information in resume -Bloomberg

Sept 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Chief Spokesman David Tovar resigned after the company allegedly found that he had lied about his academic record in his resume, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

While conducting a due-diligence screening, Wal-Mart discovered that Tovar had lied about receiving a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Delaware in 1996, the report said. (bloom.bg/1m9M58E)

An academic-records official from the University of Delaware confirmed to Bloomberg that Tovar never received the diploma.

Tovar, who announced his resignation last week, could not be reached by phone and did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Wal-Mart was also not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)