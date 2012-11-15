版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四

Wal-Mart posts higher quarterly profit

Nov 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong sales of back-to-school merchandise in the United States.

The world's largest retailer said it had earned $1.08 per share in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, up from 97 cents per share a year earlier.

