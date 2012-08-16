Wal-Mart profit Rises, helped by strength at U.S. stores

Aug 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the world's largest retailer saw sales gains in the United States.

Sales at Walmart U.S. stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 2.2 percent in the second quarter. The discount retailer has notched four consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth at Walmart U.S., by far its largest unit.

Wal-Mart earned $1.18 per share, up from $1.09 per share a year earlier.