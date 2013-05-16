UPDATE 4-Wal-Mart U.S. sales weak; outlook below analysts' forecast

* Profit of $1.14 per share misses Wall Street view $1.15
* Walmart US same-store sales unexpectedly down 1.4 percent
* Second-quarter profit forecast below Wall St view
* Spent $73 million on foreign bribery probe and compliance
By Jessica Wohl
May 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday due to poor
U.S. sales and said its profit for this quarter might also miss
Wall Street's forecast.
Everything from pressure on shoppers to a cool start to
spring led to an unexpected 1.4 percent drop in sales at Walmart
U.S. stores open at least a year.
Consumers with lower incomes have been especially squeezed
by higher payroll taxes, consistently elevated gas prices and a
shaky employment recovery.
Shares of the world's largest retailer were down 2.1
percent, or $1.72, at $78.14 after falling as much as 3.2
percent earlier in the session. The stock had hit a new high of
$79.96 on Wednesday.
"We hadn't seen the business turn around particularly in
April," said ITG analyst John Tomlinson. "That was a concern
because at that point you would think tax refunds and lower gas
prices would have started to help the business."
Earlier this year, Wal-Mart said that delays in tax refund
checks from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service would crimp
shoppers' spending on discretionary items. But the effects went
beyond that, and the drop in refunds pressured shoppers and, in
turn, sales at the company's U.S. stores.
"We do know that the lack of IRS refund checks did hurt our
consumers," Wal-Mart Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley told
reporters. "In fact, the IRS, I think, has said that they've
estimated that there were about $9 billion less in refund
checks, and we certainly cashed less of those checks."
The company forecast earnings of $1.22 to $1.27 per share
for its second quarter, which began on May 1. Analysts had been
expecting $1.29, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The
year-earlier profit was $1.18 per share.
WEATHER, TAXES HIT SALES
First-quarter same-store sales at Walmart U.S., by far the
company's largest unit with about 59 percent of sales last year,
fell 1.4 percent. Wal-Mart and analysts had expected such sales
to be about flat with those of a year earlier.
Walmart U.S. Chief Executive Officer Bill Simon said the
delay in income tax refund checks, a 2 percent increase in
payroll taxes and "some of the most unfavorable spring weather
we've seen in recent years across much of the country" hurt
business in his stores.
Sales of warm-weather items, from outdoor furniture and
sporting goods to fans and spring clothes, were challenged,
particularly from mid-March to mid-April, Simon said. At the
same time, price increases in grocery items were lower than
expected, "and in fact, we had some deflation in areas like dry
grocery," he said on a recorded call.
Weakness during the quarter was not limited to Wal-Mart.
Target Corp, for example, said in April that its
same-store sales were likely to come in lower than expected
because of soft demand for spring merchandise and
weather-sensitive items. It reports results next week.
Holley said Wal-Mart was seeing "very healthy, positive"
same-store sales so far in the second quarter at Walmart U.S.
and feels good about sales at its Sam's Club warehouse chain,
which caters to clients such as small-business owners.
Meanwhile, Sam's Club raised some of its annual membership
fees by $5 and $10, bringing them to $45. Sam's Club's highest
fee remains at $100, which is $10 below that of rival Costco
Wholesale Corp.
BRIBERY PROBE COSTS
In 2011, Wal-Mart began a probe into alleged violations of
the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and whether the company
had handled such matters appropriately. The situation drew
public attention in April 2012, when the New York Times reported
that management at Wal-Mart de Mexico orchestrated
bribes of $24 million to help it grow quickly in the last decade
and that the U.S. parent's top brass tried to cover it up.
Wal-Mart spent $73 million on FCPA work in the first
quarter, rather than the $40 million to $45 million it had
anticipated. It expects to spend another $60 million to $65
million in the second quarter and does not yet know when its own
investigation or government probes might end.
About $44 million of the first-quarter FCPA costs stemmed
from ongoing inquiries and investigations, while the other $29
million was for a global compliance review, program enhancements
and organizational changes, Wal-Mart said.
In the first quarter, profit fell in Wal-Mart's
international division, with operating costs growing faster than
sales. The company said it was spending more in areas such as
international e-commerce and is also stepping up compliance
efforts across 14 areas from ethical sourcing to licenses and
permits.
MISSING EXPECTATIONS
Wal-Mart earned $3.78 billion, or $1.14 per share, in the
first quarter that ended on April 30, up from $3.74 billion, or
$1.09 per share, a year earlier.
The analysts' average estimate was $1.15 per share. Wal-Mart
had forecast a profit of $1.11 to $1.16 per share.
First-quarter revenue rose 1 percent to $114.19 billion.
Analysts expected $116.29 billion.
The company said it expected second-quarter same-store
sales, excluding those of fuel, to be flat to up 2 percent at
Walmart U.S. and up 1 percent to 3 percent at Sam's Club.
Wal-Mart spent about 2 cents per share on e-commerce
investments in the first quarter and expects to spend about the
same amount in the second quarter as part of its plan for total
spending of 9 cents per share for the year.