版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 19:11 BJT

Wal-Mart U.S. same-store sales slip 0.3 percent

Aug 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted disappointing quarterly U.S. sales on Thursday as shoppers pinched by higher payroll taxes and gas prices made fewer trips to its stores.

Same-store sales at Walmart U.S, the company's biggest unit, fell 0.3 percent. Wall Street analysts were expecting a 1 percent gain, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall revenue increased to $116.2 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐