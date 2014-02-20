UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart gives weak forecast amid higher taxes, tighter credit

Feb 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc gave a profit
forecast for the year that missed analyst expectations and said
sales growth would be hurt by reduced government benefits,
higher taxes and tighter credit this year.
As a result, Wal-Mart expects net sales this year to grow at
the lower end of its previous forecast range of 3 to 5 percent
growth, Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley said in a
statement on Thursday.
The world's largest retailer expects a profit of $5.10 to
$5.45 per share this year. Analysts expect about $5.54 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wal-Mart also reported another quarter of declines in
comparable sales at its U.S. stores, its biggest unit, which
fell 0.4 percent in the three months through Jan. 31 - which
included the crucial holiday season. Overall revenue grew 1.4
percent to $129.7 billion.
The company had warned that its holiday quarter profit would
be lower than expected, eroded by reduced food-stamp benefits
for millions of Americans, among other challenges. The retailer
faced stiff competition in what many analysts said was the most
heavily promoted and discounted holiday season since the
recession.
The company earned $1.60 per share excluding items, down
from $1.67 a year earlier, but one cent better than expected.